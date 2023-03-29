Apple Pay Later Launched: Everything You Need To Know

Apple has introduced Apple Pay Later, which is the company’s version of the buy now, pay later service
Apple has launched a new service called Apple Pay Later in the U.S. The service allows users to split purchases into four payments spread over six weeks with no interest or fees.
Users can apply for loans ranging from $50 to $1,000 through Apple Pay Later. However, a soft credit check will be done during the application process to ensure the user is in a good financial position before taking on the loan.
Users will be asked to link a debit card to their Apple Wallet as their loan repayment method. Credit cards will not be accepted to help prevent users from taking on more debt to pay back loans.
Apple Pay Later is built right into Wallet, so users can seamlessly view, track, and manage all of their loans in one place. Users will receive notifications via Wallet and email before their payment is due.
Purchases using Apple Pay Later are authenticated using Face ID, Touch ID, or passcode. Users' transaction and loan history is never shared or sold to third parties for marketing or advertising.
Apple Pay Later is enabled through the Mastercard Installments programme, and Goldman Sachs is the issuer of the Mastercard payment credential used to complete Apple Pay Later purchases.
Starting March 28, randomly selected users are being invited to get early access to a prerelease version of Apple Pay Later via Wallet and through their Apple ID email. The service is available with iOS 16.4 and iPadOS 16.4.
Apple Pay Later is subject to eligibility and approval and is currently available only in the U.S. It is not yet clear whether Apple Pay Later will be launched in India anytime soon.