All You Need To Know About UPI International Facility On PhonePe

PhonePe has launched ‘UPI International’, a facility allowing Indian travellers to make foreign payments via UPI.

Updated On 10 Feb 2023

PhonePe Launches 'UPI International'

PhonePe has launched a new ‘UPI International’ facility that will now enable PhonePe users to make international payments using UPI. This facility also allows users to make payments using UPI in the local currency of the recipient country.

International Payments Simplified

PhonePe expects this new UPI international feature to revolutionise the way Indian travellers make payments as they will no longer need to carry international debit or credit cards to make payments.

How Will These Payments Work?

These UPI International transactions will be activated on the PhonePe app like regular UPI payments, either at the location of the merchant or before the trip, and can be completed with the use of the user’s UPI pin.

Where Does UPI International Work?

As of right now, the UPI International service is available for online transactions with local merchants in Bhutan, Mauritius, Nepal, Singapore, and the UAE. More countries are expected to be added to the network soon.

UPI International Was Developed Along With NPIL

The UPI International service was developed by PhonePe in collaboration with NPCI Payments International Limited (NPIL), which is a  subsidiary of the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).

Accessibility

The UPI International facility is available for both Android and iOS devices by downloading the PhonePe app. As UPI has become a widely used payment method, this facility is expected to help a large number of international travellers.

More Stories

Here's What Happened In The Stock Market On Feb. 10

Petrol And Diesel Prices Today: Check Fuel Prices As On February 10, 2023

Here Are The Top Stories On Feb. 9
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe