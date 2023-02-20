All About NEOM, Saudi Arabia's $500 Billion Futuristic City

NEOM is a futuristic experimental city in Saudi Arabia which reportedly has a cost of $500 billion

Updated On 20 Feb 2023

NEOM: Planned By Saudi's Crown Prince 

The futuristic city of NEOM is the brainchild of Prince Mohammed bin Salman. NEOM is inspired by the Greek word Neo, that means "new," and M, the first letter of the Arab word Mustakbal, meaning "the future."

To Be Spread Across 26,500 Sq Km

The project will be spread across 26,500 sq. kilometres on the Red Sea coast. It will be split into ten different regions: a floating port, a ski resort in the Sarwat Mountains, and a mirrored city.

To Be Split In 7 Parts

NEOM will have a luxury island destination called Sindalah for tourism, Trojena will be a mountain destination, THE LINE will be the flagship city, and Oxagon will be a centre for clean industries.

To House Millions Of People

By 2026, NEOM is expected to house around 450,000 people, rising to 1.5 to 2 million by 2030. Eventually, THE LINE will be home to nine million residents and built with a footprint of just 34 sq km.

World's Largest Hydrogen Plant

NEOM will feature the world's largest green hydrogen production plant. All energy in NEOM will come from 100% renewable energy sources such as solar, wind, and hydrogen-based power generation.

A Food Self-Sufficient-City

NEOM's most ambitious plan is to become the world's most food-self-sufficient city by utilising innovative vertical farming and greenhouses. This is significant as the country imports about 80% of its food.

Volocopter: New Transport Mode 

NEOM will have a next-generation mode of transport called a Volocopter. It will also offer direct flights from NEOM to London and Dubai.

Venue For Asian Winter Games

Trojena is selected as the Asian Winter Games venue for 2029. It will be located about 50 kms from the Gulf of Aqaba coast, in the Sarwat Mountains, with elevations ranging from 1,500-2,600 meters.

AI To Be Used To Plan Services

NEOM will reportedly be organised in three dimensions, and residents will have access to all their daily needs within a 5-minute walk neighbourhood. By leveraging AI, services will be made autonomous in NEOM.

No Cars In NEOM

NEOM will not have cars, and the streets will have no carbon emissions, making it environmentally friendly. Nearly 20% of the infrastructure work at NEOM is completed according to reports.

