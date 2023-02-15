Air India - Boeing Deal: All You Need To Know

Find out what's in store for the airline industry following the news of the Air India-Boeing deal.
Boeing is a significant employer in several states and one of the biggest exporters in the US.
In a phone call with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden shared that the Boeing-Air India deal would generate up to a million jobs across 44 US states.
Air India will purchase 190 B737 MAX, 20 B787, and 10 B777X aircraft as part of the agreement, for a total of 220 firm orders worth $34 billion at the list price.
The deal includes options for a further 50 Boeing 737 MAX and 20 Boeing 787 aircraft, for a total of 290 aircraft valued at $45.9 billion at the list price.
In his enthusiastic reaction to the agreement, Biden said that he and Modi were looking forward to strengthening ties between the US and India.
The US President stated that the deal would support over a million American jobs, many of which would not demand a four-year college degree.
The deal is anticipated to support jobs nationwide, including those in the manufacturing and supply chain sectors.
This deal is seen as a vote of confidence for Air India, which has been experiencing financial difficulties lately. It is a good thing for the Indian aviation sector as a whole.