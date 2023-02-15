Air India - Boeing Deal: All You Need To Know

Find out what's in store for the airline industry following the news of the Air India-Boeing deal.

Updated On 15 Feb 2023

Why Is This Deal So Important?

Boeing is a significant employer in several states and one of the biggest exporters in the US.

Boeing-Air India Deal Impact

In a phone call with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden shared that the Boeing-Air India deal would generate up to a million jobs across 44 US states.

Air India-Boeing Deal Order

Air India will purchase 190 B737 MAX, 20 B787, and 10 B777X aircraft as part of the agreement, for a total of 220 firm orders worth $34 billion at the list price.

Deal Options

The deal includes options for a further 50 Boeing 737 MAX and 20 Boeing 787 aircraft, for a total of 290 aircraft valued at $45.9 billion at the list price.

Indo-U.S. Ties To Strengthen: Biden

In his enthusiastic reaction to the agreement, Biden said that he and Modi were looking forward to strengthening ties between the US and India.

Jobs

The US President stated that the deal would support over a million American jobs, many of which would not demand a four-year college degree.

Job Creation

The deal is anticipated to support jobs nationwide, including those in the manufacturing and supply chain sectors.

Brand Air India

This deal is seen as a vote of confidence for Air India, which has been experiencing financial difficulties lately. It is a good thing for the Indian aviation sector as a whole.

More Stories

Here Are The Top Stories On Feb. 15

Latest FD Interest Rates: ICICI vs IDBI vs Bandhan vs Axis vs Kotak Bank

Air India-Boeing Deal To Create 1 Million Jobs In U.S.
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe