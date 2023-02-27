After 6 Decades, Nokia Is Ready To Transform

As the Finish telecom equipment maker shifts its focus to aggressive growth, it announced it will rebrand Nokia with a new logo.
On February 26, 2023, Nokia announced its plans to shift its brand identity after nearly 60 years.
A new logo was revealed with the aim to discourage people from associating Nokia with mobile phones- a business the company left almost 10 years ago.
The new logo is designed with 5 different shapes forming the word NOKIA. The company has dropped the iconic blue colour of its old logo for a range of colours depending on the use.
In an interview ahead of the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Nokia President and CEO Pekka Lundmark said, “In most people’s minds, we are still a successful mobile phone brand, but this is not what Nokia is about."
Lundmark added “We want to launch a new brand that is focusing very much on the networks and industrial digitalisation, which is a completely different thing from the legacy mobile phones."
Pekka Lundmark took over the top position at Nokia in 2020. He has set out a 3-stage strategy for the company- reset, accelerate and scale.
He added "We had very good 21% growth last year in enterprise, which is currently about 8% of our sales, (or) 2 Billion Euros ($2.11 Billion) roughly. We want to take that to double digits as quickly as possible."
While the Finish company still aims to grow its business as a service provider by selling equipment to telecom companies, Nokia's main focus has now shifted to selling gear to other businesses.