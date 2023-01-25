A White Card For The First Time In The History Of Football; What Does It Stand For?

Read on to understand what is the significance of the newly introduced white card in football.
Football history was made in Portugal on January 21st, 2023 when a referee displayed the first-ever white card in the a game during a women's cup match between Benfica and Sporting Lisbon.
White cards have been introduced into football as part of an initiative to recognize and praise football clubs for fair play and good sportsmanship during games.
White cards have been introduced to improve ethical values within the sport, and it was part of several other football measures that have been introduced in Portugal.
The game between Benfica and Sporting Lisbon was halted just before half-time, as one of the substitute players in the dugout felt ill. Medical personnel from both the teams rushed to assist the football player who was feeling ill.
After the issue was dealt with, the referee Catarina Campos then brandished the white card to both of the medical teams, which prompted a warm reception from the fans.
Benfica went on to win the game 5-0 and advanced to the semi-finals in the football cup in front of 15,032 fans, which is a record women’s attendance in Portugal.