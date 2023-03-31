8 Upcoming Movies To Watch Out For On Netflix In April

Get ready for some new releases hitting your Netflix account in April 2023

Updated On 5:49 PM IST

28 Days (2000)

This comedy-drama, featuring Sandra Bullock, Viggo Mortensen, and Dominic West, streams on Netflix starting April 1.

American Hustle (2013)

This movie features a big ensemble cast and is one of the top movies to be releasing on Netflix on April 1.

Battleship (2012)

On April 1, Netflix will release this Peter Berg-directed action/sci-fi film starring Brooklyn Decker, Rihanna, Liam Neeson, and many more.

Born On The Fourth Of July (1989)

This 1989 American biographical anti-war drama film was created based on Ron Kovic's 1976 memoirs. It is one of the best movies to watch on Netflix.

Matilda (1996)

The fantasy-comedy movie Matilda from 1996 will debut on Netflix on April 1. The movie was co-produced and directed by Danny DeVito and the plot was adapted from the well-known Roald Dahl novel of the same name.

Puss In Boots (2011)

This DreamWorks film, directed by Chris Miller, releases on April 1 on Netflix and is a spin-off to Shrek.

Psycho (1960)

On April 1, Netflix will stream this classic Alfred Hitchcock horror film.

Hotel Transylvania (2012)

This animated-comedy from Sony Animation features all of your favourite monsters from pop culture.

