8 Last-Minute Tax-Saving Investments To Make

With March 31 just a couple of weeks away, it's time to take the decision.
An is a mutual fund scheme that offers market-linked returns and is eligible for tax exemption up to ₹1.5 Lakh under Section 80C. ELSS investments have a lock-in period of 3 years.
contributions up to ₹1.5 Lakh can be claimed for tax exemption under Section 80C. Under Section 80CCD (1b) you can claim an additional deduction of up to ₹50,000.
Public Provident Fund is a long-term tax-saving instrument. PPF contributions, the interest earned, and the maturity proceeds are tax-exempted.
You can claim income tax benefits of up to ₹25,000 against health insurance premiums for yourself, your spouse, or dependent children. You can claim an additional deduction for health insurance premiums for parents.
Investments made in s are eligible for deduction under Section 80C. These FDs have a minimum lock-in period of 5 years. The rate of interest on such FDs varies from bank to bank.
Premiums of up to ₹1.5 Lakh paid towards life insurance plans are covered under Section 80C. Death benefits/maturity benefits are tax-free under Section 10(D).
is a fixed-income investment scheme by the Government of India. The NSC has no maximum cap on investment. You can claim a tax benefit on NSC investments under Section 80C up to ₹1.5 Lakh.
SSY is a fixed-income investment scheme through which you can make regular deposits and earn interest on it. investments qualify for tax deduction under Section 80C.