8 Easy Steps To Apply For A Duplicate PAN Card Online

Have you lost your PAN Card or damaged it? If yes, you must apply for a duplicate PAN card at the earliest. This is because your PAN Card is not only a proof of identity but is also used for a number of financial transactions. Keep reading to know how you can apply for a duplicate PAN Card online.
Visit the 'Request for Reprint of PAN Card' section on the official TIN-NSDL website at .
Read all the instructions provided on the page carefully and then fill in your details like PAN, Aadhaar number (only for individuals), and date of birth. Click on ‘Submit.
A token number will be generated for you. Note down this number for future reference. Now, click on ‘Continue with PAN Application Form’.
You will be redirected to the ‘Personal Details’ section. Here, fill in the necessary details and select the mode of submission of your PAN application form. You can choose from 3 modes-
Forward application documents physically
Submit digitally through e-KYC & e-sign
Submit scanned images through e-sign
Now, you will have to choose if you need a physical PAN card or an e-PAN card. If you opt for an e-PAN card, you will need to provide a valid e-mail ID. You will receive the digitally signed e-PAN card on this e-mail ID.
Now, you will be redirected to the “Contact and & Other details” section. Fill in all the details like your address, contact number and e-mail ID. Click on ‘Submit’.
On the ‘Document details’ page, upload a soft copy of your Aadhaar card as your proof of address, date of birth and identity, and submit the application.
You will be redirected to the payment page. Once you complete the payment, an acknowledgement number will be generated which you can use to check the status of your duplicate PAN card application. Your duplicate PAN card will be dispatched within 2 weeks after the tax department receives the application.