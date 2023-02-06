8 Common Mistakes To Avoid While Using A Credit Card

People often make common avoidable mistakes while using a credit card that can hurt their finances and CIBIL.

Not Paying Bills On Time

Not paying your credit card bills within the due date can lead to consequences like late fees, and higher interest rates and will ultimately affect your credit score.

Exceeding The Credit Limit

Spending more than or close to the credit limit of your card is a bad financial practice and can lead to your card being cancelled. Moreover, if you fail to pay up your credit card dues, the interest rate and due amount will lead to a heavy financial burden.

Not Understanding CC Interest Rates

Different credit cards have varying applicable interest rates, so you must carefully choose a credit card that provides you with the best interest rates for your needs.

Not Monitoring Credit Card Statement

It’s very important to monitor your monthly credit card statement. Not doing so may lead to you missing out on important details like fraudulent transactions or any incorrect charges or fees that can be avoided.

Not Reading Terms And Conditions

It’s necessary to always read the terms and conditions before getting a credit card. Not doing so may lead to missing out on important details and can result in surprise fees and unexpected charges.

Withdrawing Cash Using Credit Card

Using your credit card to withdraw cash is a facility only to be used in extreme emergencies, as there are additional interest rates and heavy charges applicable on withdrawing cash using your CC.

Not Exploring Options When Acquiring Credit Cards

These days there are dozens of good credit card options provided by banks with varying interest rates, policies and features. You must carefully explore all of your options and then decide which is the right credit card for your needs.

Not Securing Your Card

Losing or misplacing your credit card can lead to potential fraud or misuse, so it's essential to keep it secure and report lost or stolen cards immediately. It’s also a good idea to get your credit card insured against fraud and theft.

