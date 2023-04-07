7 ZEE5 Web Series To Watch This Weekend

Here's a curated list of web series that includes genres like comedy, drama, action and more.
This hilarious new web series narrates the story of a Punjabi boy, Tango, who aspires to become an NRI in England, even at the cost of being an illegal immigrant.
This period drama is one of the best web series on ZEE5 that talks about the power dynamics in Emperor Akbar’s reign as he tries to find a worthy successor for his grand legacy.
Tamil Selvi’s story of breaking centuries-old customs to get educated and fulfil her dream of becoming a doctor is definitely a web series you need to watch this weekend.
In this ZEE5 web series, the mental fortitude of a celebrated IPS officer and single mother is tested when she becomes the lead investigator in an ISIS-K bomb attack case.
One of the best Indian web series to watch in this genre, this dark comedy narrates a murder investigation in a society full of quirky characters, one of whom may be the murderer.
The thrilling journey of an Indian spy who enters Pakistan to gather crucial intel and stop Pakistan’s attack on India sums up the story of this ZEE5 series.
One of the best Hindi web series around this topic, this comedy-drama is the story of three friends who face various hardships involved in launching and building a startup.