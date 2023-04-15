7 Summer Vacation Tourist Places To Visit In India

These locations offer breathtaking vistas making them the perfect summer destinations.
Manali is one of the most beautiful tourist places to visit in India during the summer. It has the perfect blend of natural beauty, adventure, and other essential elements for a fantastic holiday. The snow at the Rohtang Pass can be the highlight of your summer vacation.
Make the most of your summer vacation by visiting the Andaman and Nicobar Islands in India, where you can unwind on the sand, explore the turquoise waters, tropical jungles, and historical landmarks. In addition, the location offers incredible adventure activities like swimming, scuba diving, snorkelling, and sea walking.
Dalhousie is a small town tucked away in the mountains of Himachal Pradesh. It boasts of stunning natural scenery, pine-covered valleys, majestic misty mountains, and some of the most breathtaking views in the world.
Kerala, also known as ‘God's Own Country’, is not far behind when it comes to hosting famous summer vacation spots in India. Munnar, which is located in the verdant Western Ghats, offers a retreat when the temperatures rise during summer.
One of the best locations in India for a summer holiday is Ladakh. The beige-coloured, rugged hills of Ladakh provide an alluring contrast to the turquoise lakes and blue sky, making it every biker's ideal vacation destination. Moreover, summer is considered to be the best time to visit Ladakh.
The best place to start experiencing the joy of the Northeast is at Shillong, the capital city of Meghalaya. The stunning hill station is well-known for its pleasant weather, abundant vegetation, dazzling lakes, and waterfalls. Given that its geography and climate are comparable to Scotland, the city is also referred to as the "Scotland of the East."
Ranikhet, popularly known as Queen's Meadow, is a charming cantonment hill town in Uttarakhand and one of the most popular summer vacation spots in the country. It is thought to be the home of Kumaon's Queen Padmini. The revered shrines, abundant orchards, a nine-hole golf course, and magnificent scenery makes Ranikhet one of the top summer tourist destinations in India.