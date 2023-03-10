7 Popular TV Shows To Watch On Amazon Prime Video This Weekend

Here are 7 unique and interesting shows on Amazon Prime Videos that you can check out this weekend!
Set in a dark and magical Victorian world, Carnival Row is a fantasy show that follows a detective and a fairy as they investigate a series of murders. It’s a dark, gothic show with plenty of mystery and intrigue.
Mayor of Kingstown is a powerful drama that revolves around the McLusky family, which controls the criminal underworld and political power in the titular city.
Power is a gritty crime series that follows James "Ghost" St. Patrick, a drug dealer who wants to leave his criminal past behind and become a legitimate business owner. It’s an engaging show with great characters.
Set in the late 1950s and early 1960s, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel is a hilarious period comedy that follows Miriam "Midge" Maisel, a housewife who discovers a talent for stand-up comedy after her husband leaves her.
Farzi is a recently released Hindi thriller series that follows an artist who is pulled into the world of crime and violence after participating in a con. The series has great reviews and it's absolutely worth checking out.
Through the Wormhole is a mind-bending science series that explores some of the biggest questions about the universe and our place in it. Hosted by Morgan Freeman, the show delves into fascinating scientific topics.
The Boys is a darkly comic superhero series that subverts the genre's tropes and takes a satirical look at superhero culture. It’s a great watch if you’re fatigued by regular superhero media.