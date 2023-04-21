7 Players With The Highest Batting Strike Rate In IPL 2023

The Sunrisers Hyderabad batter who is leading the chart in the tournament so far has a strike rate of 236.36.
In the 28 matches played in the IPL so far, Gujarat Titans batter Abhinav Manohar has the 7th best strike rate in the tournament. He has scored 41 runs in 2 matches with a strike rate of 195.23.
CSK's Ajinkya Rahane has improved his hitting abilities this year and has been striking the ball at 195.45. He has scored 129 runs in 3 matches.
RCB all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has scored 176 runs in 6 matches with a strike rate of 195.55.
KKR all-rounder Shardul Thakur has scored 101 runs in 5 matches with a strike rate of 198.03. The majority of these runs came against RCB when he scored 68.
Nicholas Pooran smashed the fastest fifty of this year's tournament in 15 balls. He has a strike rate of 200 this season.
IPL legend MS Dhoni is hitting the ball with a strike rate of 210.71 this year. He has played some important cameos for the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2023.
SRH keeper batter Heinrich Klassen is on the top of the list of players with the highest strike rate in IPL 2023. In the three matches he has played so far, Klassen is hitting the ball with a strike rate of 236.36.