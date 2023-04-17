7 Players Who Have Hit The Most Sixes In IPL 2023 So Far

A hard-hatting left hander from West Indies is at the top of this list.
IPL 2023 has witnessed many high-scoring matches so far with batters dominating the bowlers. 359 sixes have been hit by 81 batters in 23 matches. Here are the top 7 batters with most number of sixes.
Lucknow Super Giants opener Kyle Mayers has hit 12 sixes in 5 matches.
Kolkata Knight Riders player Rinku Singh has hit 13 sixes in five games. He smashed Gujarat Titans' Yash Dayal for five consecutive sixes in an over to win the match for his team.
CSK opening batter Ruturaj Gaikwad has hit 14 sixes in five games he has played.
RCB captain Faf du Plessis is fourth on the list with 14 sixes in four games. He has hit the longest six (115 metres) of the tournament so far.
Lucknow's Nicholas Pooran who holds the record for scoring the fastest fifty this season has hit 14 sixes in 5 games.
KRR's Venkatesh Iyer who hit the second century of the tournament on April 16 has smashed 15 sixes in IPL 2023.
Rajasthan Royals' Shimron Hetmyer is topping the list of batters who have hit the most sixes this season with 15 sixes in five games.