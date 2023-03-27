7 Players Who Have Been Removed From BCCI's Annual Contract List

The following list includes several experienced players including a former Test captain.

Updated On 5:15 PM IST

Wriddhiman Saha

The BCCI informed Saha last year that he would no longer be a part of the Indian team. He is not included in the list of 26 players who have been given annual player contracts for the 2022-23 season

Ajinkya Rahane

Ajinkya Rahane was left out from the Indian Test team last year. It is most likely the end of the road for Rahane as far as selection in the team is concerned.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bhuvneshwar Kumar last played for India in November 2022.

Ishant Sharma

Since November 2021, Ishant Sharma has not played an international game. The pacer was previously given a Grade B contract by the BCCI.

Hanuma Vihari

Hanuma Vihari was a part of the Indian Cricket Team that triumphed in Test matches in Australia in 2018–19 and 2020–21. He has been removed from the annual contract list

Mayank Agarwal

The BCCI has removed Mayank Agarwal from its list of annually contracted players. For the year 2021-2022, Agarwal was given a Grade C contract.

Deepak Chahar

Since the 2021 T20 World Cup, Deepak Chahar has sustained numerous injuries and has rarely played for India. As a result, he has been left out off the list.

More Stories

Love Travelling? Here Are The 5 Best Travel Credit Cards In India In 2023

A Recap Of Today's Top Business And Markets News—March 27

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers—March 27
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe