7 Places To Visit For An International Trip Under ₹50,000

If you are planning an international trip but have budget constraints, these are the places to go!
Bali offers everything beautiful, from sunsets and tropical beaches to rocky landscapes and endless temples. Bali, the crown jewel of Indonesia, fully justifies its status as one of the worldwide vacations under ₹50,000 with its volcanic highlands, deep forests, renowned rice fields, and abundant coral reefs.
Bhutan is a country filled with natural beauty. It is a breathtaking nation that is home to countless monasteries, amazing forts called dzongs, and surreal valleys. Indeed, this is one of the best countries to travel to under ₹50,000.
Glitz and luxury abound in the city of emirs and skyscrapers. Dubai is a city that you should visit at least once in your lifetime because it is the ideal fusion of modern culture, brilliant architecture, and age-old traditions. This is one of the top countries you can visit from India under ₹50,000.
Malaysia is a country that combines the influences of Chinese, Malay, European, and Indian civilisations. It is a country that embraces elements of all cultures and can be easily explored under ₹30,000.
When it comes to exotic sceneries and wonders, Cambodia is every bit as stunning as it is for displaying its cultural heritage in a captivating manner. This is one of the finest countries to visit for a vacation under ₹50,000.
Vietnam, a well-known Asian nation with a coastline on the South China Sea, is well-known for its Buddhist pagodas and its crystal-clear beaches. One can easily visit this country under ₹50,000 because the Indian Rupee is worth more than the Vietnamese Dong.
Taiwan is an adorable small island country known for its night markets. It is also known for its delectable street cuisine, as well as its rocky landscapes, ancient ruins, and bustling cities. Taiwan is one more country that one can travel to under ₹50,000.
