6 Oscar-Winning Documentaries To Watch On OTT Platforms This Weekend

Can't decide which documentaries to watch this weekend? Check out this list.
This Oscar-winning documentary short features an indigenous couple, Bomman and Bellie, who form a strong bond with an orphaned baby elephant, Raghu.
This 2021 documentary feature covers the Harlem Cultural Festival held during the summer of 1969, which celebrated Black history, culture, music, and fashion.
My Octopus Teacher is a documentary feature capturing an unusual bond between a spellbound filmmaker and an octopus in a South African kelp forest.
This documentary feature offers an intimate look at British singer/songwriter Amy Winehouse's life as she goes from a charismatic teen to a troubled star.
This 2019 feature captures soloist climber Alex Honnold as he trains to accomplish his lifelong goal of climbing the El Capitan rock in Yosemite National Park.
This documentary short narrates the struggles of women in rural India as they fight the stigma around menstruation and make low-cost sanitary pads.