7 Most Populated Countries In The World

According to UN Population Fund’s demographic projections, India's population has surpassed that of China.
India is now the world's most populated nation with over three million more people than China. According to the data from the United Nations Population Fund's State of the World Population Report, 2023, India has a population of 1,428.6 million (142.86 crore)
China is the second most populous nation in the world, with a population of 1425.7 million, according to demographic data from the United Nations Population Fund 2023.
The United States is third among the most populous nations in the world. It has 340 million people living in it.
Indonesia is the fourth-most populous nation in the world, with a population of 277.5 million.
Pakistan has 240.5 million people, making it the fifth-most populous country in the world, as per the data.
Nigeria is the world's sixth most populous country with a population of 223.8 million.
Brazil has a population of 216.4 million, making it the seventh most populated country in the world.