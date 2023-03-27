7 Highly Paid Job Roles In Tech Industry

As per a blog post by TeamLease Digital, these are the high-paying jobs in the technology industry.
With an average annual salary of 26.5 LPA, a job of a Software Architect is one of the highest paying software jobs.
As per the post, a solution architect works towards providing ethical solutions for business problems and issues. Average Annual Salary: 25 LPA
As per Cloud Academy, a Cloud Architect is responsible for converting the technical requirements of a project into the architecture and design that will guide the final product. Average Annual Salary: 21.6 LPA
A product manager works on the development and launch of new products in a company. Average Annual Salary: 16.9 LPA
A lot of organizations across industries are looking for Data Scientists. Average Annual Salary: 10.1 LPA
According to Coursera, a Big Data Engineer is a professional who is responsible for developing, maintaining, testing, analyzing, and evaluating a company's data. Average Annual Salary: 8.3 LPA
According to Microsoft, Artificial intelligence (AI) engineers are responsible for developing, programming and training the complex networks of algorithms that make up AI so that they can function like a human brain. Average Annual Salary: 7.4 LPA