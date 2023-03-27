7 Highly Paid Job Roles In Tech Industry

As per a blog post by TeamLease Digital, these are the high-paying jobs in the technology industry.

1. Software Architect

With an average annual salary of 26.5 LPA, a job of a Software Architect is one of the highest paying software jobs.

2. Solutions Architect

As per the post, a solution architect works towards providing ethical solutions for business problems and issues. Average Annual Salary: 25 LPA

3. Cloud Architect

As per Cloud Academy, a Cloud Architect is responsible for converting the technical requirements of a project into the architecture and design that will guide the final product. Average Annual Salary: 21.6 LPA

4. Product Manager

A product manager works on the development and launch of new products in a company. Average Annual Salary: 16.9 LPA 

5. Data Scientist

A lot of organizations across industries are looking for Data Scientists. Average Annual Salary: 10.1 LPA

6. Big Data Engineer

According to Coursera, a Big Data Engineer is a professional who is responsible for developing, maintaining, testing, analyzing, and evaluating a company's data. Average Annual Salary: 8.3 LPA

7. AI Engineer

According to Microsoft, Artificial intelligence (AI) engineers are responsible for developing, programming and training the complex networks of algorithms that make up AI so that they can function like a human brain. Average Annual Salary: 7.4 LPA

