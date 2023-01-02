7 Financial Resolutions For 2023 To Consider

As the new year (2023) dawns, here are some fundamental personal finance tips you must follow to effectively manage your money.
If you haven't yet, the most fundamental personal finance tip you must follow is to set up an emergency fund that will allow you to take care of at least six months of expenses in case your regular stream of income stops.
Life can be very unpredictable and emergency medical expenses can wipe out your savings in a matter of days. In order to keep yourself and your family secure financially and medically, it is important to get life insurance and medical insurance.
The most effective way to utilise your finances correctly is to build a monthly budget and stick to it as much as possible. This budget must be made keeping in mind all of your savings, major expenses and other miscellaneous items.
While credit cards and EMIs are very convenient options for making purchases and paying for various types of expenses, it is better to stop depending on credits/loan EMIs where possible and pay with cash/debit card.
The most important thing to remember when you start earning is to plan your income tax payments effectively. Avoiding or neglecting income tax can turn out to be a major legal issue for you going forward.
If you have a habit of saving up a percentage of your income, make sure to invest into a diverse set of investment options to grow your wealth and maximise ROI.
Savings are vital for managing your future finances and investments effectively. Make it a habit to strictly save a certain percentage of your income every month.