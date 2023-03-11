7 Films Of Satish Kaushik That Made Him An Iconic Actor-Director

Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron

Satish Kaushik's character of Ashok Namboodirippad in this satirical dark comedy marked his debut as an actor. The film is a must-watch, and was a memorable start to his career.

Mr India

In this Anil Kapoor starrer, Satish Kaushik’s character Calendar took over the entire show. His character as the chef was loved by kids and adults alike.

Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain

This Anil Kapoor and Kajol starrer marks Kaushik’s first hit as a director. The story focuses on a millionaire’s son who gets into a contract marriage with a girl.

Kaagaz

One of his recent films, and the last one as a director, Kaagaz, features Kaushik as an advocate. It's a perfect watch if you want to relive his storytelling and acting, in one film.

Tere Naam

Although the Salman Khan film performed moderately at the box office, Satish Kaushik was nominated for the Best Director award in Filmfare and IIFA for his work.

Deewana Mastana

Kaushik’s Pappu Pager from Deewana Mastana is one of the most memorable gangster characters ever. His unique curses in the film will stay in your mind for a long time.

Chhatriwali

Chhatriwali is Kaushik’s last released film. His role as Ratan Lamba, a condom factory owner beautifully sheds light on the importance of sex education.

