7 Fastest Fifties in IPL History: From KL Rahul To Nicholas Pooran

The latest entrant in the list is LSG's Nicholas Pooran who smashed RCB bowlers on April 10.
Mumbai Indians keeper batter Ishan Kishan scored his fifty in just 16 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2021.
CSK legend Suresh Raina features in this list. He scored a fifty in 16 balls against the Punjab franchise in the year 2014.
LSG's Nicholas Pooran scored the fastest fify of IPL 2023 on April 10 against the RCB. He took 15 deliveries to achieve the milestone.
Kolkata Knight Riders player Sunil Narine smashed a fifty when he opened the batting for the franchise against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2017.
Former India all-rounder Yusuf Pathan scored a fifty in 15 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2014.
KKR's Pat Cummins holds the record for the joint-fastest fifty in the IPL. He scored a fifty in 14 balls against the Mumbai Indians last season.
KL Rahul holds the record for scoring fastest fifty (14 balls) in the Indian Premier League. He achieved the milestone while playing for Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in 2018 against the Delhi Capitals.