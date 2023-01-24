7 Easy Steps To Open An SBI Account Without Visiting The Branch

SBI offers customers the facility to open savings accounts online using the video KYC feature, without visiting the branch.
The State Bank of India (SBI) offers customers the facility to open savings accounts online using the video Know-Your-Customer (KYC) feature, without the need to visit the bank’s branch. This account is called the Insta Plus Savings Account.
Indian residents above 18 years of age.
Customers who are new to SBI and do not have a CIF with SBI.
Physical (Original) PAN Card
Aadhaar number
Aadhaar-registered mobile number
Read on to know the steps to open an SBI savings account online without visiting the branch.
Download the YONO App.
Click on New to SBI -> Open Savings Account -> Without Branch visit -> Insta Plus Savings Account.
Enter your PAN and Aadhaar details.
Enter the OTP received on your Aadhaar-registered mobile number.
Enter any other relevant details.
Schedule the Video KYC call.
Log in to the YONO App at the scheduled time and click on ‘Resume’ to complete the Video KYC process.
Your SBI Insta Plus Savings Account will be opened. The account will be activated for any debit transactions after verification by bank officials.