7 Credit Cards With Airport Lounge Access in India

Lounge access is now soon becoming one of the key benefits while buying a credit card

Axis Bank MY ZONE Credit Card

This credit card is an entry-level credit card with a low annual charge of Rs. 500. You receive a complimentary annual subscription to SonyLiv Premium and four complimentary domestic airline lounge passes.

HDFC Bank Millennia Credit Card

This card provides excellent cashback on all purchases as well as at a few chosen partner online retailers. You can receive a free Dineout Passport subscription as well as eight free passes to domestic airport lounges each year.

Cashback SBI Card

Although there is no membership cost for this card, there is a 999-rupee annual fee. Each year, you are entitled to four complimentary visits to domestic airport lounges and 5% cashback on all online purchases (maximum Rs. 10,000 per month).

ICICI Bank Coral Credit Card

This card offers fantastic entertainment and dining benefits. If you manage to spend Rs 5000 in the previous calendar quarter, you'll also get 1 free domestic lounge visit per quarter.

Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card

This card entitles you to four complimentary passes to domestic airport lounges as well as welcome gifts worth Rs. 1,100. Moreover, you can get 5% cashback on Myntra and Flipkart.

American Express Platinum Travel Credit Card

This credit card offers thrilling travel bonuses together with many other essential features. You can receive free airport lounge access, a free Priority Pass membership, and a discount of up to 20% on eating at particular restaurants.

HDFC Bank Regalia Credit Card

This credit card grants access to airport lounges and also offers amazing discounts on dining, reward points on practically all of your purchases, and more. The benefit of free membership to the premium Priority Pass programme is undoubtedly the best aspect.

