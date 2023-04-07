7 Best Electric Scooters To Buy Under ₹1.5 Lakh

EV scooters have become very popular in India in recent years.

Ola S1/S1 Pro

The Ola S1 Pro is a popular EV scooter in India with a driving range of 181-km and a max speed of 116 kmph. It is available at a starting price of ₹1.30 lakh (ex-showroom). The Ola S1, which is a cheaper variant with reduced specifications and price, is also a good option to consider.

Ather 450X Gen 3

The Ather 450X Gen 3 is another popular EV scooter in India that offers a driving range of 108-km and a top speed of 90 kmph. It has a starting price of ₹1.32 lakh (ex-showroom). The Ather Gen 3X variant, priced at ₹1.55 lakh, offers an improved range of 146-km.

Bajaj Chetak

The Bajaj Chetak EV is an electric scooter available at a starting price of ₹1.24 lakh (ex-showroom) that offers a driving range of 90-km and a top speed of 63 kmph. The Chetak EV is equipped with a 3-kWh battery that charges in five hours.

Simple One

Simple One is an impressive EV scooter that offers an astounding driving range of 300-km and a max speed of 105 kmph. The price of Simple One ranges between ₹1.10 lakh to ₹1.45 lakh (ex-showroom), depending upon the variant.

Vida V1

The Vida V1 is a two-wheeler EV that offers a driving range of 165-km on a full charge and a top speed of 80 kmph. With a starting price of ₹1.28 lakh (ex-showroom), it’s a great option to consider for electric vehicles under ₹1.5 lakh.

TVS iQUBE

The TVS iQUBE electric scooter is a comparatively cheaper option at a price of around ₹1 lakh (ex-showroom). The iQUBE offers a driving range of 100-km and a top speed of 78 kmph. It charges fully in about four and a half hours.

Okinawa Ridge Plus

A budget alternative to explore, the Okinawa Ridge Plus has been priced at around ₹72,000 and offers a driving range of 84 km. The scooter has a less-than-average top speed of 45 kmph and a charging time of two to three hours. 

