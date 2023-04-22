7 Best 5G Smartphones Under ₹30,000 In India

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G

The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G is also a great pick with its Dimensity 1300 SoC and 8GB RAM. Priced at ₹28,945, the Nord 2T 5G comes with a 6.43-inch AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 50MP camera, and a 4,500-mAh battery.