7 Best 5G Smartphones Under ₹30,000 In India

Looking for a mid-range 5G phone? Here is a list of the best 5G phones you can buy under ₹30,000 in India.
Priced at ₹29,999, the iQOO Neo 7 is a very powerful 5G-enabled smartphone. It comes with the Dimensity 8200 SoC, 8GB RAM, a 64MP camera, a 6.6-inch screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, and a capable 5,000-mAh battery.
The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is priced at ₹29,250 and comes with advanced specifications like Snapdragon 865, 8GB RAM, a 12 MP camera, a 6.5-inch screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 4,500-mAh battery.
Available for ₹28,985, the Pixel 6A has a Google Tensor SoC, a 6.1-inch OLED screen, 6GB RAM, a 12.2MP camera, and a 4,410-mAh battery.
The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G is also a great pick with its Dimensity 1300 SoC and 8GB RAM. Priced at ₹28,945, the Nord 2T 5G comes with a 6.43-inch AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 50MP camera, and a 4,500-mAh battery.
Priced at ₹29,999, the Oppo Reno 8 is powered by the Dimensity 1300 SoC and 8GB RAM. It also comes with a 6.4-inch screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 50MP camera, and a 4,500-mAh battery.
The Poco F4 5G 256GB variant is a powerful 5G device with a Snapdragon 870 SoC and up to 12GB RAM. Priced at ₹29,999, it comes with a 6.67-inch screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 64MP camera, and a 4,500-mAh battery.
The Xiaomi Mi 11T Pro 5G is a great choice with its Snapdragon 888 SoC and 108MP camera. Priced at ₹28,890, it comes with a 6.67-inch screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 8GB RAM, and a 5,000-mAh battery.