7 Best 5G Mobile Phones To Buy Under ₹20,000 in India

Looking to buy a 5G phone under a budget? Here is a list of the best 5G smartphones available in the market.
The newly launched OnePlus Nord 3 CE Lite is one of the best phones to buy on a budget. Priced at ₹19,999, it comes with Snapdragon 695 SoC, 8GB RAM, and a 108 MP camera.
Starting at ₹18,999, the iQOO Z7 is a powerful device powered by a Dimensity 920 SoC, 6GB RAM, and a 64 MP main camera. It also comes with a 6.38-inch screen, 90Hz refresh rate, and a 4,500-mAh battery.
The Realme 10 Pro 5G, priced at ₹18,999, comes with the Snapdragon 695 SoC and 8GB RAM. It also has a large 6.72-inch screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate, a 5,000-mAh battery, and an impressive 108 MP camera.
The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G is a relatively cheaper device starting at ₹16,499. It is powered by the Exynos 1330 SoC, has 6GB/8GB RAM variants, a 50 MP camera, and a 5,000-mAh battery.
The Poco X4 Pro is a great 5G phone that is priced at ₹18,999 and powered by a Snapdragon 695 SoC and 6GB RAM. It also has a 6.67-inch screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate, a 64 MP main camera, and a 5,000-mAh battery.
While the Nord CE 2 Lite is the predecessor of the CE 3 Lite, it is still feature-packed at ₹18,999. The CE 2 Lite comes with a Snapdragon 695, 6GB RAM, a 64 MP main camera, and a 5,000-mAh battery.
The Moto G73 is another powerful 5G device powered by the Dimensity 930 SoC and 8GB RAM. Priced at ₹19,199, it has a 6.5-inch screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate, a 50 MP camera, and a 5,000-mAh battery.