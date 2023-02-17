7 Benefits Of The LIC Saral Pension Plan

Learn why you should get the LIC Saral Pension scheme.
LIC Saral Pension Plan is a deferred annuity, non-linked and non-participating, upfront single premium pension scheme offered by the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC).
Anyone aged between 40 to 80 years is eligible to get the LIC Saral Pension Scheme.
Let’s take a look at the 7 benefits of getting this pension scheme.
You only need to pay a lumpsum, one-time premium when purchasing the policy to recieve lifetime annuity.
Life annuity with 100% return of purchase price.
Joint life annuity with 100% annuity paid to the spouse in case of demise of the annuitant and to the nominee in case both spouses pass away.
This pension scheme offers annual, half-yearly, quarterly, and monthly modes of annuity payment.
After 6 months of using this LIC policy, you can also avail an easy loan facility under this plan.
You can also claim tax deduction on your premium amount under Section 80CCC of the Income Tax Act for contribution to pension funds.
If you’re not satisfied with the policy benefits, you can return it within 15 days (30 days if it was bought online) from the receipt date of policy documents, mentioning the reason for return.
You can surrender your policy any time after 6 months of its inception if you, your spouse or children are diagnosed with certain critical illnesses.