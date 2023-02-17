7 Benefits Of The LIC Saral Pension Plan

What Is The LIC Saral Pension Plan?

LIC Saral Pension Plan is a deferred annuity, non-linked and non-participating, upfront single premium pension scheme offered by the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC).

Eligibility

Anyone aged between 40 to 80 years is eligible to get the LIC Saral Pension Scheme.

7 Benefits Of LIC Saral Pension Plan

Let’s take a look at the 7 benefits of getting this pension scheme.

One-time Premium

You only need to pay a lumpsum, one-time premium when purchasing the policy to recieve lifetime annuity.

Dual Annuity Options

  1. Life annuity with 100% return of purchase price.

  2. Joint life annuity with 100% annuity paid to the spouse in case of demise of the annuitant and to the nominee in case both spouses pass away.

Flexible Payment Frequency

This pension scheme offers annual, half-yearly, quarterly, and monthly modes of annuity payment.

Loan Availibility

After 6 months of using this LIC policy, you can also avail an easy loan facility under this plan.

Tax Benefits

You can also claim tax deduction on your premium amount under Section 80CCC of the Income Tax Act for contribution to pension funds.

Free-Look Period 

If you’re not satisfied with the policy benefits, you can return it within 15 days (30 days if it was bought online) from the receipt date of policy documents, mentioning the reason for return.

Optional Surrender

You can surrender your policy any time after 6 months of its inception if you, your spouse or children are diagnosed with certain critical illnesses.

