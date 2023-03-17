7 Achievements Of TCS Under The Leadership Of Rajesh Gopinathan

Rajesh Gopinathan, the CEO of TCS, resigned in a surprise move that'll become effective in September.
Under the leadership of Rajesh Gopinathan, TCS grew immensely and currently has a market cap of around $140 billion with more than 600,000 employees. For the first time in April 2018, TCS's market capitalisation reached $100 billion.
In September 2021 under Gopinath, TCS reached its highest market capitalisation ever, going upwards of $200 Billion for the first time in the company’s history.
Under the leadership of Rajesh Gopinathan, TCS's share price increased from ₹1,204 in February 2017 to ₹3,794 on February 18, 2022.
TCS's revenue grew from $18.5 billion in 2017 to $25 billion in 2021, an increase of more than 40%. The company's net profit rose from $3.8 billion in 2016-17 to $4.5 billion in 2021-22.
Under his leadership, the number of clients with a value of $50 million or more increased by 25.5% and the number of clients with a value of $100 million or more increased by 56.75%.
TCS's workforce grew by 42.5% from 390,880 employees in 2017 to 556,986 employees in 2021. Moreover, since FY16, TCS has seen a 67% increase in the number of women in senior leadership positions.
Under Gopinathan's leadership, TCS's brand value increased by 212% to $45.5 billion in the past two years. This made TCS the Most Valuable Indian brand in 2022, as per the Kantar BrandZ India rankings.