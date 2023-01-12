6 Top Banks With Latest FD Interest Rates In 2023

Check out the top 6 banks with latest FD interest rates in 2023.
Karnataka Bank's most recent fixed deposit interest rates are in effect as of January 1, 2023. On deposits with maturities spanning from 7 days to 10 years, the bank is now offering interest rates of 5.25% to 5.80%. Further, the maximum interest rate on deposits with a 555-day term is currently 7.30% for the general citizens and 7.70% for the senior citizens.
On January 5, 2023, Bandhan Bank raised the interest rate on fixed deposits. The bank now offers interest rates ranging from 3.75% to 6.60% for senior citizens and from 3.00% to 5.85% for non-senior citizens for deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years.
On January 3, 2023, Yes Bank announced a change in interest rates for fixed deposits under Rs. 2 crores. The bank now offers interest rates that range from 3.25% to 7.00% for deposit tenors of 7 days to 120 months for the general public and from 3.75% to 7.75% for senior citizens.
On January 4, 2023, Kotak Mahindra Bank increased interest rates by up to 50 bps on a variety of tenors. The bank now provides a maximum rate of interest of 7% for the general public and 7.50% for senior people on deposits with maturities ranging from 390 days to under two years.
The rate of interest for both savings accounts and fixed deposits were raised on January 1st 2023, by the Punjab National Bank. PNB increased the interest rate on savings accounts by 25 basis points for balances of at least Rs. 100 crore while increasing the interest rate on fixed deposits by up to 50 basis points for a variety of maturity buckets.
Indian Overseas Bank now provides the general public with a maximum rate of interest of 6.55% on deposits with a 444-day maturity term. Senior and super senior people (those aged 80 years and above) continue to pay supplementary rates of 0.50% and 0.75%, respectively.