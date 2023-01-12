6 Top Banks With Latest FD Interest Rates In 2023

1. Karnataka Bank

Karnataka Bank's most recent fixed deposit interest rates are in effect as of January 1, 2023. On deposits with maturities spanning from 7 days to 10 years, the bank is now offering interest rates of 5.25% to 5.80%. Further, the maximum interest rate on deposits with a 555-day term is currently 7.30% for the general citizens and 7.70% for the senior citizens.