6 Things You Need To Know About India's First Underwater Metro

Kolkata Metro recently achieved a milestone by running India’s first underwater metro trial run under the Hooghly river.
The underwater metro tunnel in Kolkata, which is said to be India’s version of Eurostar's London-Paris corridor, is 33 metres below ground level and 13 metres below the riverbed.
The route for this underwater train reportedly has four stations: Esplanade, Mahakaran, Howrah, and Howrah Maidan. It will take 45 seconds to cross the tunnel.
The tunnel is 520 metres long and is part of Kolkata’s East-West Metro Corridor, from Salt Lake Sector V in the east to Howrah Maidan in the west.
As per reports, the construction cost of the underwater metro project is estimated to be around ₹8,600 crore.
The metro rail route between Howrah and Sealdah is said to cut down the travel time from 1.5 hours by road to 40 minutes and will also ease traffic congestion at both ends.
Calling the trial run a historic event, Metro Railway Kolkata’s general manager P Uday Kumar Reddy said, “Trial runs between Howrah Maidan and Esplanade station will be conducted for the next five to seven months, following which regular services on this stretch will begin.”