6 Samsung 5G Phones Under ₹25,000 That You Can Buy In India

Looking to buy a new Samsung 5G device? Here is a list of the best Samsung 5G smartphones.
The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is a budget smartphone starting at a price of ₹17,999 and comes with 6GB/8GB RAM, 128 GB storage, a 6.6-inch LCD screen, a 50 MP camera, and a 6,000-mAh battery.
The Samsung Galaxy A23 5G, which starts at a price of ₹22,999, has specifications that include 6GB/8GB RAM, 128GB storage, a 6.6-inch LCD screen, a 50 MP camera, and a 5,000-mAh battery.
The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G, priced between ₹16,499-₹20,999, is a recently launched device that offers 4GB/6GB/8GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage, a 6.6-inch LCD screen, 50 MP camera, and a 5,000-mAh battery.
The Samsung Galaxy M32 5G, available at ₹22,999, comes with a 6.5-inch LCD screen, a 48 MP camera, 6GB/8GB RAM, 128GB storage, and a 5,000-mAh battery.
The Samsung Galaxy F14 5G is a newly launched device available at ₹14,490-₹15,990. The F14 5G has specifications like a 6.6-inch LCD screen, a 50 MP camera, 4GB/6GB RAM, a 6,000-mAh battery, and 128GB storage.
The Samsung Galaxy A34 5G is priced at ₹30,999 but you can get it from Samsung’s website for up to ₹24,999 using the available offers. The A34 comes with a 6.6-inch AMOLED screen, 6GB/8GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage, a 48 MP camera, and a 5,000-mAh battery.