6 Samsung 5G Phones Under ₹25,000 That You Can Buy In India

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G

The Samsung Galaxy A34 5G is priced at ₹30,999 but you can get it from Samsung’s website for up to ₹24,999 using the available offers. The A34 comes with a 6.6-inch AMOLED screen, 6GB/8GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage, a 48 MP camera, and a 5,000-mAh battery.