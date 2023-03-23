6 Indian Players To Register 3 Consecutive Ducks In ODI Cricket

Suryakumar Yadav recently joined the unwanted list of players to register 3 consecutive ducks.
In the recent ODI series between India and Australia, Suryakumar Yadav became the first Indian batsman to register 3 golden ducks in 3 ODI matches.
Legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar took almost 5 years and 78 ODIs to score his first ODI century. But what’s interesting is that after scoring this first century against Australia on September 9, 1994, Tendulkar scored 3 consecutive ducks in his next 3 ODI matches!
Former Indian cricket captain and coach Anil Kumble registered 3 consecutive ducks in 1996. Kumble scored the first 2 ducks in May 1996 against England, while scoring the third duck against Australia in September 1996.
Between November 2003 and March 2004, Zaheer Khan scored 3 consecutive ducks in ODIs. Of these, Khan registered the first duck against Australia on November 18, 2003, and the second and third ducks were against Pakistan in March 2004.
Between August 2010 and June 2011, Ishant Sharma scored 3 consecutive ducks in 3 innings against Sri Lanka and West Indies.
Jasprit Bumrah scored 0 runs in 3 consecutive ODI games against Sri Lanka, West Indies and Australia between December 2017 and March 2019.