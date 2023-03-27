6 Highest Run Scorers Of WPL 2023

Check the list of the top 6 run-scorers of the 2023 Women’s Premier League.

Meg Lanning

Meg Lanning won the orange cap in the inaugural season of the WPL. Lanning, who captained the Delhi Capitals, scored a total of 345 runs in 9 matches, with an average of 49.28 and a strike rate of 139.11.

Natalie Sciver-Brunt

Mumbai Indians’ Natalie Sciver-Brunt was the second-highest run-scorer in WPL 2023 with 332 runs in 10 matches. She hit an unbeaten half-century to steer Mumbai Indians to a 7-wicket victory against Delhi Capitals in the WPL 2023 final.

Tahlia McGrath

With 302 runs and 46 boundaries in 9 games, UP Warriorz all-rounder Tahila McGrath stands third in the WPL highest run-scorer list. McGrath ended the tournament with an average of 50.33 and a strike rate of 158.11.

Harmanpreet Kaur

Mumbai Indians’ skipper Harmanpreet Kaur ended her WPL 2023 with 281 runs in 10 matches, with an average of 40.14 and a strike rate of 135.09.

Hayley Matthews

A very reliable all-rounder, MI’s Hayley Matthews stands fifth in the WPL highest run-scorer chart scoring 271 runs in 7 matches. She is also the 2023 WPL purple cap winner with a total of 16 wickets in her bag.

Sophie Devine

Sophie Devine was one of the key players in the Royal Challengers Bangalore Women’s squad. With a total of 266 runs in 8 games of the WPL 2023 tournament, Devine stands sixth in the WPL 2023 top scorers list.

