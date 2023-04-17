6 Famous Father-Son Duos In Cricket

The list includes several record breakers and World Cup winners.
Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun made his much-awaited IPL debut on April 16 against the Kolkata Knight Riders. They became the first father-son pair to have featured in the tournament. Take a look at some of the famous father-son duos in cricket.
Sachin Tendulkar is a name that needs no introduction. A cricketing legend with 100 international centuries, Tendulkar still is a household name in India. His son Arjun, who made his IPL debut on April 16 plays domestic cricket for Goa.
Tagenarine Chanderpaul, son of legendary West Indies cricketer Shivnarine Chanderpaul, debuted for West Indies last year. Recently, Tagenarine scored a double-century against Zimbabwe in Test cricket.
All-rounder Stuart Binny represented India in 6 Tests, 14 ODIs and 3 T20Is for India. He is the son of current BCCI president and former Indian pacer Roger Binny.
This father-son duo represented India at the international level and now is seen doing commentary in cricket matches.
Mitch and Shaun Marsh are sons of legendary Australian cricketer Geoff Marsh. All of them have played Test cricket for Australia and won the Ashes.
Chris Broad is a former England cricketer and a well-known match-referee for the ICC. His son Stuart Broad is one of the highest wicket takers in Test cricket.