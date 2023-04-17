6 Famous Father-Son Duos In Cricket

Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun made his much-awaited IPL debut on April 16 against the Kolkata Knight Riders. They became the first father-son pair to have featured in the tournament. Take a look at some of the famous father-son duos in cricket.

Arjun And Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar is a name that needs no introduction. A cricketing legend with 100 international centuries, Tendulkar still is a household name in India. His son Arjun, who made his IPL debut on April 16 plays domestic cricket for Goa.

Tagenarine And Shivnarine Chanderpaul

Tagenarine Chanderpaul, son of legendary West Indies cricketer Shivnarine Chanderpaul, debuted for West Indies last year. Recently, Tagenarine scored a double-century against Zimbabwe in Test cricket.

Stuart And Roger Binny

All-rounder Stuart Binny represented India in 6 Tests, 14 ODIs and 3 T20Is for India. He is the son of current BCCI president and former Indian pacer Roger Binny.

Rohan And Sunil Gavaskar

This father-son duo represented India at the international level and now is seen doing commentary in cricket matches.

Mitch, Shaun And Geoff Marsh

Mitch and Shaun Marsh are sons of legendary Australian cricketer Geoff Marsh. All of them have played Test cricket for Australia and won the Ashes.

Stuart And Chris Broad

Chris Broad is a former England cricketer and a well-known match-referee for the ICC. His son Stuart Broad is one of the highest wicket takers in Test cricket.

