6 Exciting New Features On Telegram

Telegram messenger has rolled out exciting new features to improve the user experience. Check them out!
With the most recent upgrade, Telegram Messenger, WhatsApp's chief competitor, has begun to roll out several new features. The messaging platform has included new features like Profile Picture Maker, Emoji Categories and many more. The specifics of Telegram's new features are as follows:
Telegram's premium users will get access to this new function. Premium users will be able to instantly translate entire chats, channels, and groups, thanks to this feature. For the entire chat to be translated, users must tap the Translate bar at the top of the screen. Non-premium Telegram users can also translate individual messages by selecting them and choosing the translate option.
This new feature aids users by classifying stickers and emoticons into distinct groups. There are over a million different emoji kinds supported by Telegram. But for the users, picking the best one before sending one can be a bit time-consuming task.
Users will be able to quickly transform any animated emoji or sticker into a profile picture for their accounts, groups, or channels thanks to this capability. If a user does not have Telegram Premium, they can still use animated and personalised emojis for these images.
Users have control over when media is automatically saved to their gallery using the Auto-Save Incoming Media option, depending on the size, kind, and chat from whom it was received. Users can only save what they wish with the help of this functionality.
Users can view how much data Telegram has used by using the network usage function. Additionally, the app will provide comprehensive pie charts for mobile data usage and Wi-Fi. Depending on their data plan, users can change the auto-download settings.
In addition to this, Telegram's most recent version has added a few other small improvements like annual premium subscriptions, granular media permissions, chat option for bots, re-login with Apple ID and Google ID, and new customised emoticons.