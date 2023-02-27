6 Different Types Of Savings Accounts Available At Any Bank

There are various types of savings accounts available at almost all banks in India. Check out what are these many types
This is the simplest and most typical kind of savings account. This type of an account usually comes with a minimum balance requirement and is ideal for your regular banking requirements.
This is tailored to meet the specific needs of women. Naturally, a minimum balance is needed to maintain the account. Yet, account holders have a number of advantages when shopping and making other purchases.
They are frequently created by banks on the request of big organisations and companies, as an orderly manner of dispersing their employees’ salaries. The accounts are managed by the employees. They are normally not required to keep a minimum balance here.
This kind of savings account, which is only offered to meet the needs of senior adults, typically includes financial and health benefits.
This savings account is created especially for parents who want to set aside a specific amount of money for their kids. There is no minimum balance requirement for this kind of savings account. The parents can opt to give the child access to the account via debit card, if they wish to.
This is comparable to a standard or regular savings account, but unlike that account, there is no minimum balance requirement for this account. Nonetheless, it does include an ATM/Debit Card for use in daily purchases.