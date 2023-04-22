6 Cheapest European Countries To Visit From India

Are you looking for a budget-friendly European place to spend your vacation?
The first nation on the list of the cheapest European countries to visit from India is Latvia. It is situated on the Baltic Sea between Lithuania and Estonia and boasts gorgeous beaches, and beguiling museums that highlight the national art and culture of the country.
Romania is undoubtedly one of the top tourist destinations in Europe with its stunning architecture, serene monasteries, and stone churches. The beautiful Carpathian mountains encircle this region in southeast Europe.
Georgia is a great place to start exploring Southern Europe and ranks among the top six European places to visit from India. The nation is a tourist's dream, with magnificent natural scenery and untouched wilderness.
Slovakia is a country in central Europe and has everything a traveller is looking for in a vacation. The area has its unique charm, from the surrounding natural beauty to historical landmarks and a vibrant folk culture.
Albania, a country on the Balkan Peninsula in Southeast Europe, is well-known for its castles and archaeological sites. It's worth exploring for its unspoiled beaches, beautiful scenery, local food, and archaeological sites.
As the birthplace of Western literature, historiography, and political science, Greece is frequently referred to as the cradle of Western civilisation. The beaches, stunning islands, Unesco sites, and delectable cuisine make it one of the most travelled countries in Europe.