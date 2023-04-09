6 Best Smartphones To Buy Under ₹20,000

Check out these budget smartphones which you can purchase under 20K
The Poco X4 Pro is a powerful device with a Snapdragon 695 processor, a 6.67-inch, 120 Hz OLED display, 6GB RAM, and a 64 MP main camera. The Poco X4 is available at a price of ₹18,999.
The iQOO Z7 is a smartphone powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC and comes with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal memory. With a 64 MP camera, 5G support, and a 90 Hz AMOLED display, it’s a great choice at ₹18,999.
The Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is also equipped with the Snapdragon 695 processor, along with 6 GB RAM, and 128 GB internal storage. It has a 6.59-inch, 120 Hz IPS LCD display with a 64 MP camera and has been priced at ₹18,999.
The Moto G73 is another powerful smartphone with a MediaTek Dimensity 930 SoC, 8 GB RAM, and a 5,000-mAh battery. With a 6.5-inch, 120 Hz LCD screen, and a 50 MP camera, it’s available to buy at ₹18,999.
The Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus, priced slightly higher at ₹20,949, is a very capable device that comes with Snapdragon 695 SoC, a 6.67-inch, 120 Hz AMOLED screen, 6 GB RAM, and an impressive 108 MP camera.
Realme 10 Pro 5G brings an innovative slim bezel, a Snapdragon 695 SoC, a 6.72-inch, 120 Hz IPS LCD display along with a 108 MP main camera. With 6 GB RAM, the Realme 10 Pro 5G has been priced at ₹18,999.