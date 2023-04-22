6 Best Smart TVs To Buy Under ₹30,000 In India

In recent years, smart TVs have become quite popular among consumers.
The Acer I Series 50-inch smart TV has a 4K resolution (3840x2160), a 60 Hz refresh rate, Wi-Fi connectivity, as well as USB and HDMI connectivity. You can get this smart TV online for ₹28,999.
Priced at ₹29,990, this 43-inch Samsung smart TV supports 4K video (3840x2160), a 50 Hz refresh rate, and Wi-Fi connectivity, along with 1 USB port and 3 HDMI ports.
This OnePlus Y1S Pro 43-inch TV is available online for ₹27,999 and offers 4K resolution (3840x2160), 60 Hz refresh rate, Wi-Fi connectivity, as well as 2 USB and 2 HDMI ports.
This Acer H Series 43-inch smart TV can be purchased online for ₹26,999. This television offers 4K resolution (3840x2160), Wi-Fi connectivity, and a 60Hz refresh rate, along with 2 USB and 3 HDMI ports.
If you’re looking for a big screen experience, this Kodak 55-inch smart TV should be the right fit. Priced at ₹29,499, this Kodak TV offers 4K resolution (3840x2160), a 60 Hz refresh rate, Wi-Fi connectivity, as well as 2 USB and 3 HDMI ports.
This Blaupunkt 50-inch smart TV is available online for ₹27,999 and offers 4K resolution (3840x2160), a refresh rate of 60Hz, and Wi-Fi connectivity, along with 3 USB and 3 HDMI ports.