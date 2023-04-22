6 Best Smart TVs To Buy Under ₹30,000 In India

Kodak 55UHDX7XPROBL 55-Inch (139 cm) LED 4K TV

If you’re looking for a big screen experience, this Kodak 55-inch smart TV should be the right fit. Priced at ₹29,499, this Kodak TV offers 4K resolution (3840x2160), a 60 Hz refresh rate, Wi-Fi connectivity, as well as 2 USB and 3 HDMI ports.