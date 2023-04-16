6 Best Laptops To Buy Under ₹40,000

Laptops have become a part of people’s everyday life, given their portability and functionality.

Infinix INBook X1 XL11

This Infinix laptop, priced at ₹37,290, offers an Intel i5 10th gen processor with 8GB RAM along with 512GB SSD storage. The laptop comes pre-installed with Windows 11.

Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3i

The Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3i is powered by the Intel i3 10th gen processor with 8GB RAM and a 265GB SSD. It has a 14-inch screen with a resolution of 1920x1080 pixels and is priced at ₹38,000.

Dell Vostro 14 3400

The Dell Vostro 14 comes equipped with an Intel i3 11th gen processor, 8GB RAM, and a 14-inch Full HD screen. The laptop also has 256GB SSD storage and is priced at ₹38,990.

Lenovo V15

With a price tag of ₹34,499, the Lenovo V15 is relatively cheaper compared to others on this list. It comes with an Intel i3 11th gen processor, 4GB RAM, 256GB SSD, and a 15.6-inch Full HD screen.

Dell Inspiron 15 3505

The Inspiron 15 3505, priced at ₹39,450, is powered by an AMD Ryzen 3 processor with 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD. The Inspiron 15 3505 also has a 15.6-inch Full HD screen.

Asus VivoBook Ultra 14

The Asus VivoBook Ultra 14 comes with an Intel i5 11th gen processor, 8GB RAM, and 512GB SSD storage. The laptop has a smaller 14-inch Full HD screen and is available for ₹37,999.

