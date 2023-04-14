6 Best Credit Cards For Beginners

Looking to get your first credit card? Check out some of these credit cards which might suit your requirements.

Axis Ace Credit Card

The Ace credit card from Axis Bank is ideal for beginners as it offers 2% cashback on all transactions and special offers on GPay, Zomato, Swiggy, Ola, Big Basket, etc. The card has an annual fee of ₹499.

 SBI Cashback Credit Card

The SBI Cashback credit card offers 5% cashback on all online transactions, 1% cashback on offline transactions, domestic airport lounge access, and more. The SBI cashback card has an annual fee of ₹999. 

Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card

The Flipkart Axis Bank credit card is great for online shopping as it provides 5% cashback on Flipkart and Myntra purchases, 4% cashback on select online merchants, and 1.5% cashback for other transactions. This credit card has an annual fee of ₹500.

HSBC Cashback Credit Card

The HSBC Cashback credit card provides 1.5% cashback on all online purchases and 1% on all other purchases, along with offers on Amazon, BookMyShow, airport lounge access, etc. It has an annual fee of ₹750.

Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card

The Amazon Pay ICICI credit card is great for shopping as it offers 3% to 5% cashback on Amazon transactions, 2% cashback on AmazonPay, and 1% for other transactions. Moreover, there is no annual fee for this card.

HDFC MoneyBack Credit Card

The MoneyBack credit card from HDFC Bank offers four reward points for every ₹150 spent online and two reward points for every ₹150 spent offline along with gift vouchers up to ₹2,000 every year. The card has an annual fee of ₹500.

Disclaimer

All details about the various credit cards mentioned here have been recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change in the future. BQ Prime does not endorse any of the mentioned credit cards.

