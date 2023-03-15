6 Asian Countries Where Indians Can Travel Without A Prior Visa

Planning a trip this summer? Check these destinations where you can travel tension-free & visa-free
Citizens from India can now visit Bhutan without having to worry about obtaining a visa. They only need to have a voter identity card issued by the Indian Election Commission or a valid Indian passport with a minimum validity of six months.
India is one of 19 nations whose nationals are eligible to use Thailand's visa-on-arrival service. The sole prerequisites are a passport with at least one month of remaining validity, a confirmed return airline ticket, and a valid and verifiable address in Thailand (your hotel or any other place of stay).
Indian nationals holding a passport will not need a visa to travel to Nepal. But bear in mind that you will need to have a valid identification that has been granted by the Indian government and election commission.
The stunning nation of Laos is next on the list, where Indians can travel without having to worry about a visa. It is not necessary to go through the hassle of obtaining a visa in advance for Laos. They can simply obtain a VOA in Laos if they have their legitimate travel documents with them.
Visitors entering Sri Lanka with Indian passports are permitted to obtain a visa at the airport. But, before travelling to Sri Lanka, a person must apply for an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) in order to obtain the document. ETA can be easily obtained by an individual online.
Travelers from India can easily obtain a visa-on-arrival in Myanmar, which allows the holder a 30-day maximum stay. The same can be obtained at the airport for a cost, then the visa must be stamped.