5 Weekend Destinations Near Mumbai For A Short Outing

Looking for the best things to do in Mumbai this weekend? These five favourites will not disappoint!
Karjat, which is tucked away on the Ulhas River's banks, provides Mumbaikars with the ideal nature retreat. It's also a popular spot for trekking and other outdoor activities.
Matheran is a lovely hill station that has escaped the ravages of modern civilization. It is an eco-sensitive area and a great escape from the hectic pace of city life.
Alibaug is well known for its beaches and historic splendour. You can take a horse-drawn buggy or wade through the water to enjoy the serenity of the town and its calm beaches.
Kolad is a popular place for river rafting and other water sports. The place is blessed with natural beauty, numerous waterfalls and long stretches of lush meadows.
Malshej Ghat is a magnificent mountain pass. Many nature lovers come to this place because of the cloud-shrouded hills, waterfalls, and abundance of flora and fauna.