5 Upcoming Mobile Phone Launches In February 2023

The world of smartphones evolves very quickly as new and more advanced models are released every few days.
The latest flagship model of the Chinese smartphone manufacturer, the One Plus 11 is set to be released on February 7, 2023, at an expected price of around ₹48,000. The phone will come with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.
As per expected specifications, the One Plus 11 will come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate and a 5000 mAh battery that supports fast charging. The main camera will be a 50mp sensor and the front camera will be a 16mp sensor.
The IQOO Neo 7 is a highly anticipated upper mid-range smartphone device set to be released on February 16, 2023, for an expected price of ₹30,890. This smartphone is expected to feature 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage and will be available in black and blue colours.
The IQOO Neo 7 is expected to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset, a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen, and a 5000 mAh battery with 120W fast charging. The main camera is expected to be a 50mp sensor with the front camera being 16mp.
The Moto S30 is also a highly anticipated smartphone which is set for release on February 6, 2023, at an estimated price of ₹25,990. Moto S30 is expected to come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal memory for the basic variant and will be available in black and blue colours.
As per the expected Moto S30 specifications, the phone will come equipped with a Snapdragon 888 chipset, a 6.55-inch P-OLED screen with a 144 Hz refresh rate and a battery of 4400 mAh. The main camera will be 50mp while the front camera will be a 32mp sensor.
The Oppo A1 Pro is a budget smartphone that is set to be launched on February 15, 2023, at a price of ₹20,690. The Oppo A1 is expected to come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal memory and will be available in black, gold and blue colours.
As per the A1’s expected specifications, it will come equipped with a Snapdragon 695 chipset, a 6.7-inch OLED screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate and a 4800 mAh battery with 67W fast charging. The main camera will be a 108mp sensor and the front camera will come with a 16mp sensor.
The Oppo Reno 9 is another mid-budget smartphone that is being launched on February 28, 2023, at an expected price of ₹28,590. The phone will come equipped with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage and is 5G compatible.
As for its specifications, the Reno 9 comes with a Snapdragon 778G processor, a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate and a 4500 mAh battery with fast charging. The main camera will comprise of a 64mp processor while the front camera will be a 32mp sensor.