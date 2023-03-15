5 Special Fixed Deposit Schemes That Are Ending On March 31, 2023

Check which banks are offering special Fixed Deposit schemes

Updated On 12:55 PM IST

State Bank Of India

SBI’s special FD scheme called 400 days Amrit Kalash offers an interest of 7.10% to the general public and 7.60% to senior citizens for a tenure of 400 days.

HDFC Bank

Under the Senior Citizen Care FD, HDFC Bank offers extra interest of 0.75% up to 7.75% to senior citizens on a tenure of 5 years one day to 10 years.

Indian Bank

With the IND SHAKTI 555 DAYS, Indian Bank offers 7.00% interest to the general public and 7.50% to the senior citizens on deposits kept for a tenure of 555 days.

IDBI Bank

IDBI Bank’s Naman Senior Citizen Deposit gives an additional 0.25% interest on top of the existing 0.50% addition to senior citizens on a tenure of 1 year to 10 years.

Punjab & Sind Bank

PSB offers 4 special FD schemes, i.e. PSB Fabulous 300 Days, PSB Fabulous Plus 601 Days, PSB e-Advantage Fixed Deposit, and PSB-Utkarsh 222 Days with 7.00% to 8.85% interest rates on various tenures.

