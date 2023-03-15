5 Special Fixed Deposit Schemes That Are Ending On March 31, 2023

Check which banks are offering special Fixed Deposit schemes
SBI’s special FD scheme called 400 days Amrit Kalash offers an interest of 7.10% to the general public and 7.60% to senior citizens for a tenure of 400 days.
Under the Senior Citizen Care FD, HDFC Bank offers extra interest of 0.75% up to 7.75% to senior citizens on a tenure of 5 years one day to 10 years.
With the IND SHAKTI 555 DAYS, Indian Bank offers 7.00% interest to the general public and 7.50% to the senior citizens on deposits kept for a tenure of 555 days.
IDBI Bank’s Naman Senior Citizen Deposit gives an additional 0.25% interest on top of the existing 0.50% addition to senior citizens on a tenure of 1 year to 10 years.
PSB offers 4 special FD schemes, i.e. PSB Fabulous 300 Days, PSB Fabulous Plus 601 Days, PSB e-Advantage Fixed Deposit, and PSB-Utkarsh 222 Days with 7.00% to 8.85% interest rates on various tenures.