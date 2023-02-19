5 Simple Yet Effective Ways To Manage Stress

Healthy ways to cope and reduce your everyday stress.

Updated On 19 Feb 2023

Move Your Body Everyday

Regular movement helps to flush out stress hormones. A 20-minute walk each day can make a difference.

Eat Right

Eating healthy foods will help your body handle stress better. Start each day with a healthy breakfast, add more fresh fruits and vegetables to your diet and drink more water.

Take A Break

Take the day off and get some rest if you haven't been getting enough sleep. Go offline for the day, practise meditation, go out for coffee, or sit by the beach.

Talk To People You Trust

Talking about your problems can sometimes be more beneficial than keeping everything in. Share your concerns and how you’re feeling and coping with your loved ones.

Consult With A Counsellor Or Therapist

It's time to get professional assistance if unpleasant thoughts interfere with your ability to make changes for the better.

More Stories

5 Restaurants With The Best Sea View In Mumbai

5 Apps That Let You Invest In Gold Digitally

Delhi, Mumbai Part Of Top 10 Polluted Cities In The World
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe