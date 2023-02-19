5 Simple Yet Effective Ways To Manage Stress

Healthy ways to cope and reduce your everyday stress.
Regular movement helps to flush out stress hormones. A 20-minute walk each day can make a difference.
Eating healthy foods will help your body handle stress better. Start each day with a healthy breakfast, add more fresh fruits and vegetables to your diet and drink more water.
Take the day off and get some rest if you haven't been getting enough sleep. Go offline for the day, practise meditation, go out for coffee, or sit by the beach.
Talking about your problems can sometimes be more beneficial than keeping everything in. Share your concerns and how you’re feeling and coping with your loved ones.
It's time to get professional assistance if unpleasant thoughts interfere with your ability to make changes for the better.