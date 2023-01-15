5 Savings Accounts For Students in 2023

HDFC Bank Digi Save Youth Account

The HDFC Bank's Digi Save Youth Account is an account geared towards use by students and youngsters between the ages of 18 to 25. While account holders in urban locations need to maintain a minimum balance of ₹5,000, those in rural or semi-rural locations need to have a minimum balance of ₹2,500. The debit card has a shopping limit of ₹3.5 lakh and withdrawal limit of ₹50,000 each day. There are many attractive discounts and offers that account holders can avail such as cashback, online offers, etc.