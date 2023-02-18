5 Restaurants With The Best Sea View In Mumbai

Time to get some “Vitamin Sea” with these amazing restaurants!
Whether you want to host a lavish dinner or simply take a loved one out for dinner, Estella in Juhu is perfect for you. With delicious Asian and European cuisines, the calmness of the sea, and the colour-changing sky, it is the ideal venue for any occasion.
Located in Soho House at Juhu, Cecconi’s is a beautiful Italian restaurant with a laid-back vibe. While the outdoors give you a picture-perfect view of the sea, the indoors are also equally warm and cosy.
This dainty little cafe in Hotel Harbour View comes with a bunch of surprises, Not only does it offer an excellent view of the bay but also some amazing flavoursome meals. You can also enjoy the view from their indoor settings.
Part of the Penthouse at St.Regis, Asilo Sky Lounge not only offers a breathtaking view of the Arabian Sea but also of the ever-sparkling Mumbai Skyline. With innovative flavours and bespoke service, this restaurant offers an experience like no other.
The Seaside Patio at Citizen Hotel is an ideal setting to spend a relaxing evening by the beach. Sip some cocktails, munch on some delicious snacks or simply watch the crashing waves. Either way, it’ll be an experience to remember.